June 27 The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 248.30 billion rupees ($4.13 billion) of outstanding loans in the week-earlier period.

State governments borrowed 16.47 billion rupees under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended June 20, compared with 8.33 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.1100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)