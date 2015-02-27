Feb 27 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Feb. 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 14.19 billion rupees ($229.54 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 20, compared with 24.19 billion rupees ($391.30 million) in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)