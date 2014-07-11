July 11 Indian banks' loans rose 13.3 percent in the two weeks to June 27 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 12.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 325 billion rupees ($5.42 billion) to 61.23 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 27. Non-food credit rose 278.2 billion rupees to 60.1 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 46.8 billion rupees to 1.14 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 512.7 billion rupees to 79.52 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 27. ($1 = 59.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)