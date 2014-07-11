July 11 The Indian government had 182.50 billion rupees ($3.04 billion)worth outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 4, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments borrowed 1.44 billion rupees under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 4, compared with 5.84 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.0000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)