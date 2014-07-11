European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
July 11 The Indian government had 182.50 billion rupees ($3.04 billion)worth outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 4, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.
State governments borrowed 1.44 billion rupees under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 4, compared with 5.84 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.0000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme