June 12 Indian banks' loans rose
9.8 percent in the two weeks to May 29 from a year earlier,
while deposits rose 11.5 percent, the Reserve Bank
of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 13.1 billion rupees ($204.50 million)
to 66.33 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 29. Non-food
credit fell 36.8 billion rupees to 65.17 trillion rupees, while
food credit rose 49.9 billion rupees to 1.17 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 496.6 billion rupees to 87.89 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to May 29.
Source text: bit.ly/1GBRU8Q
($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)