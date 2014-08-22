Aug 22 Indian banks' loans rose 11.6 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 8 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 162.2 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) to 61.29 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 8. Non-food credit rose 203.7 billion rupees to 60.20 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 41.5 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 721.4 billion rupees to 80.58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 8.

(1 US dollar = 60.4650 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)