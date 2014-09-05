Sept 5 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 29, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week, as well. State governments had 7.16 billion rupees ($118.58 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 29, compared with 10.34 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)