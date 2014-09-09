Sept 9 Ten Indian states raised 96.05 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure No. Amount Accepted Yield yrs ( Bln) ( Bln) (Percen t) 1 Andhra 15.00 20.00 9.08 10 Pradesh* 2 Haryana 3.00 3.00 9.00 10 3 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 9.04 10 4 Kerala 5.00 5.00 9.00 10 5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 9.01 10 6 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 9.02 10 7 Punjab 4.00 4.00 9.06 5 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.99 10 9 Tamil Nadu* 5.00 6.25 8.99 10 10 Telangana 20.00 20.00 9.06 10 Total 89.80 96.05 *Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 5 billion rupees and 1.25 billion rupees respectively. ($1 = 60.6200 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)