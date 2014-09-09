Sept 9 Ten Indian states raised 96.05 billion rupees ($1.58
billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
release.
Following are the details of the auction:
Sr. State Notified Amount Cut-off Tenure
No. Amount Accepted Yield yrs
( Bln) ( Bln) (Percen
t)
1 Andhra 15.00 20.00 9.08 10
Pradesh*
2 Haryana 3.00 3.00 9.00 10
3 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 9.04 10
4 Kerala 5.00 5.00 9.00 10
5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 9.01 10
6 Meghalaya 0.80 0.80 9.02 10
7 Punjab 4.00 4.00 9.06 5
8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.99 10
9 Tamil Nadu* 5.00 6.25 8.99 10
10 Telangana 20.00 20.00 9.06 10
Total 89.80 96.05
*Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 5
billion rupees and 1.25 billion rupees respectively.
($1 = 60.6200 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)