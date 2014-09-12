Sept 12 The Indian government had outstanding loans worth 7.07 billion rupees ($116.49 million) with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 5, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week. State governments had 16.70 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 5, compared with 7.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. (1 US dollar = 60.6900 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)