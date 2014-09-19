Sept 19 Indian banks' loans rose 9.7 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 234.2 billion rupees ($3.85 billion) to 61.41 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 5. Non-food credit rose 268.5 billion rupees to 60.37 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 34.3 billion rupees to 1.04 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 838.9 billion rupees to 81.33 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 5. (1 US dollar = 60.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)