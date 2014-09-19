Sept 19 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Sept. 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 7.07 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 5.06 billion rupees ($83.16 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Sept. 12, compared with 16.70 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1= 60.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)