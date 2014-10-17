Oct 17 Indian banks issued 11 percent more loans in the two weeks to Oct. 3 than in the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 1.22 trillion rupees ($19.85 billion) to 62.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3. Non-food credit rose 1.29 trillion rupees to 61.7 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 60.9 billion rupees to 989.9 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.83 trillion rupees to 82.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 3.

($1 = 61.4600 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)