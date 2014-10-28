Oct 28 Ten Indian states raised 96.50 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) via 5-, 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in line with target of 96.50 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release. Following are the details of the auction: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Amount Accepted Cut-off Yield (Percent) Tenure years (Bln) (Bln) 1 Bihar 10.00 10.00 8.73 10 2 Haryana 7.50 7.50 8.72 10 3 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 8.73 10 4 Kerala 5.00 5.00 8.72 10 5 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 8.72 10 6 Punjab 2.00 2.00 8.67 5 7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.71 10 8 Tamil Nadu 10.00 10.00 8.72 10 9 Uttar Pradesh 10.00 10.00 8.73 10 10 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 8.74 10 Total 96.50 96.50 ($1 = 61.3050 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)