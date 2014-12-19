Dec 19 The Indian government had 342.58 billion rupees ($5.41 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 491.44 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 19.33 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 12, compared with 39.19 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 63.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)