Nov 14 The Indian government had 461.6 billion
rupees ($7.48 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank
under its ways and means advances in the week ended Nov. 7,
according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical
supplement released on Friday.
The central government also had no outstanding loans in the
previous week.
State governments had 17.39 billion rupees of loans from the
RBI in the week ended Nov. 7, compared with 7.43 billion rupees
in the previous week, the release showed.
($1 = 61.7400 Indian rupee)
