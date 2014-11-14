Nov 14 The Indian government had 461.6 billion rupees ($7.48 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Nov. 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government also had no outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 17.39 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 7, compared with 7.43 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 61.7400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)