Nov 21 The Indian government had 320.87 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Nov. 14, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had 461.60 billion rupees outstanding loans in the previous week. State governments had 17.34 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended Nov. 14, compared with 17.39 billion rupees in the previous week. ($1 = 61.7625 rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)