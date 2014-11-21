Nov 21 India's central bank said on Friday 15 states would raise a minimum of 151.50 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through state loans on Nov. 25. Sr. No. State Amt to be Tenure raised Years (in bln rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 20 10 2 Bihar 10 10 3 Gujarat* 10 10 4 Haryana 5 10 5 Himachal Pradesh 2 10 6 Karnataka 25 10 7 Kerala 10 10 8 Madhya Pradesh 7.5 10 9 Maharashtra 15 10 10 Nagaland 1.5 10 11 Punjab 3 5 12 Rajasthan 5 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 15 10 14 Uttar Pradesh 12.50 10 15 West Bengal 10 10 Total 151.50 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of 3 bln rupees and 3.75 bln rupees respectively ($1 = 61.7625 rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)