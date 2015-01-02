Jan 2 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 26, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments had 9.35 billion rupees ($147.74 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 26, compared with 14.07 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 63.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)