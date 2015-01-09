US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on heavy earnings day; Fed on tap
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Jan 9 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 2, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.
State governments had no outstanding loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 2, compared with 9.35 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.