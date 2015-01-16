Jan 16 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 9, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments had 18.70 billion rupees ($302.27 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 9, compared with no outstanding loans in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)