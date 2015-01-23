BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
Jan 23 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well.
State governments had 26.72 billion rupees ($435.04 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 16, compared with 18.7 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
NEW DELHI, May 5 India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.