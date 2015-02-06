BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
Feb 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well. State governments had 7.36 billion rupees ($119.30 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan 30., compared with 29.3 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
