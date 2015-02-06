Feb 6 India's central bank said on Friday that 13 states would raise a minimum of 116.20 billion rupees ($1.88 billion) through state loans on Feb. 10. Sr. No. State Amount to be raised (bln) Tenure Years 1 Bihar 6.00 10 2 Gujarat* 12.00 10 3 Haryana 7.50 10 4 Himachal Pradesh 0.950 10 5 Karnataka 15.00 10 6 Kerala 10.00 10 7 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10 8 Maharashtra 12.00 10 9 Meghalaya 0.750 10 10 Punjab 7.50 10 11 Rajasthan 7.50 10 12 Tamilnadu* 12.00 10 13 Uttar Pradesh 15.00 10 Total 116.20 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional 3.60 bln rupees and 3.00 bln rupees respectively. ($1 = 61.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)