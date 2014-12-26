Dec 26 Indian banks' loans rose 10.9 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 12 from a year earlier, while deposits also grew 10.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 190.9 billion rupees ($3 billion) to 63.03 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. Non-food credit rose 213.6 billion rupees to 61.98 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 22.8 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 240.7 billion rupees to 82.93 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 12. ($1 = 63.5575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)