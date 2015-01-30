Jan 30 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under its ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week as well.

State governments had 29.30 billion rupees ($473.65 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 23, compared with 26.72 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)