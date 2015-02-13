Feb 13 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Feb. 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 12.68 billion rupees ($203.9 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 6, compared with 7.36 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.1950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)