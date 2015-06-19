June 19 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 11.33 billion rupees ($178.3 million)loans from the RBI in the week ended June 12, compared with 6.68 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: (bit.ly/1SvbHsG) ($1 = 63.5500 rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)