June 19 The Indian government had no outstanding
loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the
week ended June 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's
weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week
earlier as well.
State governments had 11.33 billion rupees ($178.3
million)loans from the RBI in the week ended June 12, compared
with 6.68 billion rupees in the previous week, the release
showed.
($1 = 63.5500 rupees)
