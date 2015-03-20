March 20 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended March 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 2.97 billion rupees ($47.6 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended March 13, compared with 19.31 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)