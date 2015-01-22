Jan 22 India's central bank said on Thursday that 17 states would raise a minimum of 181.50 billion rupees ($2.95 billion) through state loans on Jan. 27. Sr. State Amt to be raised ( bln) Tenure Years No. 1 Andhra Pradesh 10 10 2 Bihar 15 10 3 Chhattisgarh 7 10 4 Gujarat* 10 10 5 Haryana 20 10 6 Jharkhand 12 10 7 Jammu and Kashmir 2 10 8 Karnataka 10 10 9 Maharashtra 8 10 10 Manipur 1 10 11 Punjab 4 10 12 Rajasthan 10 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 12 10 14 Telangana 8 10 15 Uttarakhand 6.5 10 16 Uttar Pradesh* 16 10 17 West Bengal 30 10 Total 181.50 Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain 3 bln, 4 bln and 3 bln respectively. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)