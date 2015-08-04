* Benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps from previous close
* Traders cite disappointment about tone of RBI statement
* RBI provides no timeframe for foreign debt limit hikes
MUMBAI, Aug 4 Indian bonds fell on Tuesday after
the central bank held the policy rate steady and gave little
indication as to when it would be ready to ease monetary policy.
Dealers also expressed disappointment as Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan did not specify when the central
bank would raise debt limits for foreign investors - a decision
that has been eagerly awaited in markets.
Although the government has approved raising of the limit
from the current $25 billion, the RBI has been tasked with
announcing the details.
"We will wait for suitable market conditions including
possibly greater certainty about Federal Reserve actions and
appropriate liquidity conditions in Indian markets before making
a public announcement," Rajan said during a media interaction
after releasing the policy.
Bonds extended their losses in the afternoon after Rajan, in
a conference call with analysts, indicated he was open to
draining more liquidity via bond sales in open market
operations.
India's central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 7.25
percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while leaving the door
open to ease further, for a fourth time this year, depending on
the inflation outlook and other factors.
"On balance, the RBI's tone certainly seems less hawkish
than in June but not as outright dovish as some in the markets
expected," ANZ Research said in a report.
The 10-year benchmark 2025 bond yield rose 3
basis points to 7.84 percent from its previous close after
hitting an intraday low of 7.77 percent, the lowest in nearly a
month.
Analysts broadly see scope for an additional rate cut
towards the end of the year, once the inflation trend becomes
clearer and markets get more clarity on any U.S. rate hikes.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)