MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank said on
Tuesday it will gradually lower the ceiling on bonds that can be
held-to-maturity (HTM) starting in January, while further easing
currency hedging rules for importers in moves to boost trading
in markets.
The Reserve Bank of India also announced it would extend the
period that foreign investors can settle their over-the-counter
government bonds to two days of their trade from one, a measure
that traders speculated could be aimed to facilitate the
settlement of debt in the Euroclear platform.
India is considering joining Euroclear, the world's largest
securities settlement system.
The slew of measures contained in a monetary policy review
on Tuesday, demonstrated the RBI's focus on developing markets
under Governor Raghuram Rajan.
"The impact of reduction in HTM assets is marginally
negative for bonds. There are lots of small things announced,
but they are important for the market in the medium term," said
Kumar Rachapudi, senior rates strategist with ANZ in Singapore.
The central bank said it would cut the ceiling on bonds that
can be held-to-maturity from the current 24 percent to 22
percent in stages, starting in the two-week cycle from Jan. 10,
2015. It expects to complete the process by September 2015.
The action could prompt banks to trade debt more actively as
it will reduce the incentive of parking securities until
maturity and force lenders to mark more securities to market on
a daily basis, leading to potential gains or losses.
The RBI also raised the limit for some importers hedging
currency exposure to 100 percent of their average import
turnover over the previous three years or the preceding year's
import turnover, whichever is higher. The previous limit was at
50 percent.
The central bank also announced several measures related to
trading government bonds, including easing rules for
short-selling, and said it would continue injecting funds via
one-day term repos, or cash-for-loans transactions, to keep
money markets less volatile.
The RBI kept its key policy repo rate on hold
at 8.0 percent, as widely expected, and also left other major
policy tools unchanged.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)