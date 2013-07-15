(Corrects to add dropped word in headline)

MUMBAI, July 15 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao cancelled an appearance at a Mumbai college on Monday because he was called to a meeting with the country's finance minister and prime minister, according to the organisers of the event.

Subbarao was due to meet with Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an official at Maharshi Dayanand College of Arts, Science & Commerce Mumbai, told the audience at an event where Subbarao was due to deliver a speech. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Tony Munroe)