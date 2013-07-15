(Recasts, adds details)
MUMBAI, July 15 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao was due to meet with the finance minister in
New Delhi later on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low last week,
and investors are watchful for any further steps from the
government or central bank to support the currency.
The agenda of the meeting between Subbarao and Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram could not immediately be confirmed, but
it comes ahead of Subbarao's trip to Russia later this week for
a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank heads.
He is due to speak at an event in London on Wednesday before
heading to Moscow.
A Reserve Bank of India official was not immediately
available to comment and the finance ministry declined to
comment.
India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise
drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail
inflation, adding to the central bank's challenge of reviving
the economy and supporting the rupee.
Earlier on Monday, the organiser of an event in Mumbai had
announced that Subbarao had cancelled a speaking appearance
there because he had been called to the capital to meet
Chidambaram and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, although Singh's
office later said he had no meeting scheduled with Subbarao on
Monday.
It also could not be immediately verified who had initiated
the meeting between Subbarao and Chidambaram.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
additional reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Tony Munroe)