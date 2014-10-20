MUMBAI Oct 20 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released the minutes of the meeting of the sub-committee on Financial Stability and Development Council (SC-FSDC) held in August, for the first time, in an attempt to bring in greater transparency.

The abridged version of the detailed minutes of the FSDC and SC-FSDC meetings will be published with a lag of about four weeks, the central bank said in a release.

Officials who attended the meeting included the central bank governor, deputy governors, executive director, officials from the finance ministry and other stock and insurance sector regulators, among others.

The committee discussed emerging risks to the economy from a potential rise in oil prices due to geopolitical events and a likely tightening of interest rates by the United States, the minutes said.

The sub-committee took note of the steps taken by the RBI to deepen the currency futures market by eliminating unnecessary restrictions and also decided to move with caution on further steps in view of the interest rate scenario across the globe.

