MUMBAI, June 23 All members of the Reserve Bank
of India's seven-member external committee recommended the
central bank to cut interest rates at its June 2 review, with
most recommending the 25 basis points cut that was announced by
Governor Raghuram Rajan.
Minutes released from the RBI on Tuesday showed four members
had called for a 25 bps rate cut ahead of that review, saying
sharply easing inflation allowed the central bank to focus on
supporting the domestic economy.
Two members suggested a 50 bps cut, noting in part that
India's policy rates were among the highest in the world
relative to inflation, leaving the country vulnerable to
volatile inflows from overseas investors.
A single member recommended a 75 bps rate cut to lower the
cost of capital.
The recommendations of the external committee are not
binding.
The RBI on June 2 announced it would cut interest rates by
25 bps - bringing its total easing so far in 2015 to 75 bps -
and said further action would hinge on the trajectory of
inflation during the monsoon rains.
