NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 22 The Indian government has appointed three academics as members of a new monetary policy committee that will set interest rates, in a landmark change to how monetary policy is decided in the country, a spokesman at the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The members appointed by the government are Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, and Ravindra Dholakia, all academicians in India.

The other three members will come from the Reserve Bank of India and will include Governor Urjit Patel, who will also act as the tie-breaker. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)