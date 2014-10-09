MUMBAI Oct 9 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
has finally made progress in taming the country's volatile money
markets, displaying two traits it has been rarely associated
with in the past: flexibility and a willingness to correct
course mid-way.
The overnight cash rate, a key indicator of
liquidity, has recovered from a summer of wild swings that
threatened RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's key goal of reforming
India's money market.
The swift response shown by a central bank under new
management impressed bankers. Appointed a little over a year
ago, Rajan, a former chief economist at the International
Monetary Fund, is credited with making the RBI more amenable to
change.
"The new RBI management has been very proactive in
responding to markets, be it money markets or forex markets,"
said Pramod Patil, an assistant vice-president of fixed income
and foreign exchange trading at United Overseas Bank in Mumbai.
Money markets are crucial in India because banks rely on
overnight funding to finance longer-term borrowing - a reliance
that has often made the market volatile.
After Rajan pledged in August to look into the causes of the
volatility that gripped the overnight cash rate the previous
month, the bank quickly made the changes that bankers wanted,
including injecting short-term cash more frequently.
That instantly calmed the market, sending a message that,
under Rajan, the RBI was no longer staid and unresponsive but
had instead become more attuned to market needs.
RBI officials declined to comment on the central bank's
nimble action, but fired by success they appear set to make
further reforms.
Among the RBI's plans is the introduction of longer-term
repos - potentially as long as 180 days, according to one
official - and to build a yield curve that allows banks to
borrow in several maturities. The longest-term repo regularly
offered is currently 14 days.
Other initiatives include the development of a private repo
market, where lenders would be allowed to lend to each other, as
in the United States and other more developed markets.
READINESS TO CORRECT
By reducing banks' reliance on overnight funding and
shifting to a longer-term policy tool, the RBI hopes to force
banks to plan their short-term cash needs better.
To accomplish that, a year ago the RBI had started injecting
funds via term repos - or cash-for-loans transactions - to
smoothen volatility.
Banks welcomed the steps, but panned the implementation,
saying the RBI was not injecting funds often enough and not
unveiling repos of shorter terms than 7 days.
Rajan's term repo initiative had appeared to unravel in
July, when the overnight cash rate suffered
volatility, with bankers and RBI officials privately blaming
each other for the wild swings.
Rajan stunned bankers in early August by acknowledging that
the RBI's measures appeared to be failing and, days later, by
announcing that overnight repos would be injected at weekly
auctions.
This readiness to correct stood in contrast to the six years
the RBI had taken before admitting the bond futures it
implemented in 2003 had flopped, and another five years to admit
it had got it wrong a second time.
Two months on, with the overnight cash rate stable at around
the repo rate of 8 percent, bankers are growing
confident that those measures have worked.
The ends of the next two quarters will be critical tests of
whether Rajan has succeeded in taming the money markets. The big
test will come at the end of March when the fiscal year ends and
banks tend to hold on to cash.
"If these issues do not recur at the end of December and
March, then we can say this model works in smoothening out
liquidity in the system, and therefore is a model that can be
followed for an extended period of time," said Mohan Shenoi, a
treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
