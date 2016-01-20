Jan 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y Money Supply growth at 11 pct on Jan 8 * RBI says Reserve Money grew 12.3 pct year on year in week to Jan 15 vs 9.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.6 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 15 vs 9.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 127.8 bln rupees to 15.91 trln rupees in week to Jan 15

