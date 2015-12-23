Dec 23 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says Reserve Money grew 12.6 pct year on year in week to Dec 18 vs 9.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct y-o-y in week to Dec 18 vs 9.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 31.5 bln rupees to 15.69 trln rupees in week to Dec 18 * RBI says India's y-o-y Money Supply growth at 11.4 pct on Dec 11