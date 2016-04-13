April 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.3 pct on April 1

* RBI says reserve money grew 14 pct year on year in week to April 8 vs 10.8 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.8 pct y-o-y in week to April 8 vs 10.9 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 305.5 bln rupees to 16.94 trln rupees in week to April 8

Source text - (bit.ly/1T3HlOC) (Bengaluru newsroom)