BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
April 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.3 pct on April 1
* RBI says reserve money grew 14 pct year on year in week to April 8 vs 10.8 pct year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.8 pct y-o-y in week to April 8 vs 10.9 pct year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 305.5 bln rupees to 16.94 trln rupees in week to April 8
Source text - (bit.ly/1T3HlOC) (Bengaluru newsroom)
