May 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10 pct on April 29 * RBI says reserve money grew 14 pct year on year in week to May 6 vs 10.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.6 pct y-o-y in week to May 6 vs 10.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 177.2 bln rupees to 17.38 trln rupees in week to May 6

