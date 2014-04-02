US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, April 2 India's money supply rose 13.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended March 21, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Money supply was 95.13 trillion rupees ($1.59 trillion) as on March 21, compared with 94.55 trillion rupees on March 7, the central bank data showed.
Reserve money rose an annualised 9.5 percent in the week to March 28, higher than 8.5 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.
Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to March 28, lower than 11.5 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 59.7225 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme