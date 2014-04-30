MUMBAI, April 30 India's money supply rose 13.9 percent year-on-year in the two weeks ended April 18, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Money supply was 96.83 trillion rupees ($1.60 trillion) as on April 18, compared with 97.08 trillion rupees on April 4, the central bank data showed. Reserve money rose an annualised 9 percent in the week to April 25, higher than 7.4 percent a year earlier, the RBI said. Currency in circulation grew 9.4 percent year-on-year in the week to April 25, lower than 10.8 percent a year earlier. Currency in circulation was down 29.3 billion rupees in the week to April 25 to 1.34 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)