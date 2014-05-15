MUMBAI, May 15 India's money supply rose 13.6 percent year-on-year in the two weeks ended May 2, compared with 12.9 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Money supply was 97.06 trillion rupees ($1.64 trillion) as on May 2, compared with 96.83 trillion rupees on April 18, the central bank data showed. Reserve money rose an annualised 10.2 percent in the week to May 9, higher than 6.1 percent a year earlier, the RBI said. Currency in circulation grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in the week to May 9, lower than 10.4 percent a year earlier. Currency in circulation was up 220.1 billion rupees in the week to May 9 to 1.37 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)