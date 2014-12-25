MUMBAI Dec 25 India's money supply
rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in the two weeks ended December
12, compared with 15.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) said on Wednesday.
Money supply rose 31.4 billion rupees to 101.95 trillion
rupees ($1.61 trillion) in the fortnight to December 12, central
bank data released late on Wednesday showed.
Reserve money rose an annualised 11.2 percent in the week to
December 19, higher than 9.4 percent a year earlier, the RBI
said.
Currency in circulation grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in the
week to December 19, lower than 11 percent a year earlier.
Currency in circulation was down 23.6 billion rupees from
the previous week at 13.92 trillion rupees for the week to
December 19.
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)
