MUMBAI Dec 25 India's money supply rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in the two weeks ended December 12, compared with 15.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday.

Money supply rose 31.4 billion rupees to 101.95 trillion rupees ($1.61 trillion) in the fortnight to December 12, central bank data released late on Wednesday showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 11.2 percent in the week to December 19, higher than 9.4 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in the week to December 19, lower than 11 percent a year earlier.

Currency in circulation was down 23.6 billion rupees from the previous week at 13.92 trillion rupees for the week to December 19. ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai)