MUMBAI Aug 6 India's money supply rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in the two weeks ended July 25, compared with 12.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply fell 250.9 billion rupees to 98.43 trillion rupees ($1.6 trillion) in the fortnight to July 25, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 10.5 percent in the week to Aug.1, higher than 7.3 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 12 percent year-on-year in the week to Aug.1, higher than 8.8 percent a year earlier.

Currency in circulation was down 33.2 billion rupees from the previous week at 13.45 trillion rupees for the week to Aug. 1. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Hugh Lawson)