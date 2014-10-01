US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India: India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth At 12.7 percent on September 19 - RBI (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur