MUMBAI, Sept 8 The changes in the rules for
raising Basel III-compliant capital announced by India's central
bank this month are "credit positive" as they make it easier for
banks to raise funds and attract more investors, Moody's said on
Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India on Sept. 1 cut the minimum
maturity for Tier 2 capital that banks can issue to five years
from 10 years. It also allowed retail investors to buy Tier 1
capital.
"The new norms are credit positive for Indian banks, in
particular public-sector banks," Moody's Investors Service said
in its weekly credit outlook out on Monday.
Indian banks have to comply with Basel III capital norms by
March 2019, including maintaining a minimum capital adequacy
ratio of 11.5 percent.
