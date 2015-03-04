NEW DELHI, March 4 It is premature to say whether the governor of the Reserve Bank of India would have a veto on a proposed monetary policy committee that would be set up to reinforce a shift to inflation targeting, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have not begun detailed discussions on the exact nature of the monetary policy committee," Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters after the RBI cut interest rates earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)