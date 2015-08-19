BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Aug 19 Indian banks borrowed 300 million rupees ($4.6 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks did not borrow on Aug. 14.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1JhdG19) ($1 = 65.4155 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
May 2The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.07 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium.